Explained: The Crash That Triggered China's Ban On Hidden Car Door Handles

China's crackdown on retractable door handles has taken shape after a tragic electric vehicle (EV) accident went viral, highlighting the real-world dangers of this stylish but sometimes impractical design. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reportedly decided to restrict the use of such handles, starting with EVs, soon after disturbing footage of a Dongfeng e-pei007 crash resurfaced online.

The incident, confirmed by Dongfeng Motor, occurred in Wenshan, Yunnan province, on March 19, 2025. In the video, the sedan spins out after a collision with a truck, skidding off the road before hitting construction fencing. Though the impact initially appears minor, the vehicle's battery is believed to have been punctured, sparking the catastrophic fire that followed.

Moments after the crash, the driver exits the vehicle but quickly realises the rear doors cannot open because the retractable handles fail to extend. When his own door shuts again, it too becomes unresponsive. Within half a minute, smoke pours from the passenger side, trapping the three other occupants as the cabin fills with fumes.

Video clips show the driver and a bystander desperately smashing the windows with rocks to reach those inside. Within 52 seconds of the crash, flames engulf the car completely, yet the pair manages to pull all three passengers to safety. Bystanders later reported that each suffered severe burns, though none were fatally injured. The rescuer himself sustained serious hand injuries that doctors said could end his trucking career.

On February 5, Dongfeng's e-pie brand issued a statement confirming the authenticity of the footage and expressing sympathy for those affected. The automaker said its team assisted investigators at the crash site and cautioned that viral clips might not represent the full context of the event. Reports of a fatality remain unverified.

The incident has reignited debate over form versus function in car design. As manufacturers increasingly favour retractable handles for aerodynamic and aesthetic appeal, concerns have grown about safety during emergencies, when speed and manual access can make the difference between life and death. The Wenshan crash has made that trade-off painfully clear.