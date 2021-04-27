Over 24 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Get Administered Across India Today

COVID-19 India: Total 24,55,869 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Tuesday. (File)

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than the 14.77-crore mark with over 24 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,77,27,054 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

These include 93,47,103 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,05,159 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,22,17,762 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 65,23,520 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,02,34,186 and 29,18,305 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while, 5,10,62,959 and 93,18,060 people above 60 years have been given the first and second dose, respectively, according to the ministry data.

Total 24,55,869 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the One hundred and second day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of which, 15,01,002 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 9,54,867 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.