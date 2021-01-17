Over 17,000 Vaccinated On Day 2, Adverse Reactions Minor: Health Ministry

The total number of people vaccinated so far rose to 2.24 lakh. (File)

Over 17,000 people were vaccinated across six states on Day 2 of the nationwide coronavirus drive, the Health Ministry said Sunday evening, adding that this takes the total number of people vaccinated so far to around 2.24 lakh.

On Saturday (Day 1) 1.91 lakh people were administered the shots with over 3,000 sites active across India. The Health Ministry said the drop in the number of states carrying out vaccination today was part of a "usual strategy" to avoid clashes with immunisation schedules for other illnesses.

"The usual strategy is to avoid days on which there is a holiday or there is routine immunisation for other diseases. Most states are doing it on four days but smaller states like Goa are dping it on two days of the week because they have lesser numbers," Manohar Agnani, the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, said.