51 Adverse Reactions From Vaccine, One A "Bit Serious", Delhi Health Minister

More than 4,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Delhi on Day One.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said today that there have been 51 cases of minor complications reported from the coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out across the country yesterday. There was one severe case, where the patient was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

There have been 51 minor incidents yesterday where there were some minor complications and 1 was a bit serious. The severe case was been admitted to AIIMS. Till last night he was admitted there," news agency ANI quoted Mr Jain as saying.

"Only one case in Delhi had to be admitted to the hospital, the remaining 51 did not have to be hospitalised. They were only observed for a short while," the minister said.

The patient admitted in AIIMS is a 22-year-old security guard who works at the hospital. He was admitted in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit till last night and is stable now.

More than 4,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Delhi on Day One. Barring the Centrally-run hospitals like the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, all have been given Covishield, which is developed by the Oxford University with pharma major AstraZeneca, and manufactured by the Serum Institute.

The six Central hospitals have been given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which is still in trial stage. The country's drug regulator, while giving clearance to the vaccine, said the vaccine's use will be in the clinical trial mode, meaning all its recipients will be tracked and monitored as if they are in trial.

The WHO defines AEFI or Adverse Events Following immunisation as any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine.

Delhi had a target of vaccinating 8,117 health workers on Day One, but only half the number was vaccinated at the 81 sites that were operating across the city.