More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming "chowmein" at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, with officials confirming on Sunday that all patients are stable.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at a fair in Hiri village under the Kirnapur police station limits, where several visitors complained of acute stomach ache shortly after eating noodles, Balaghat Collector Aditya Singh said.

As many as 118 children were initially admitted to the community health centre in Kirnapur, of which 45 were shifted to the Balaghat district hospital for further treatment, while the remaining 73 were discharged after primary care, he said.

Apart from the children, 12 adults were also admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

The collector visited the hospital to enquire about the patients' condition and directed doctors to ensure proper medical care.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya said all 45 children admitted to the paediatric ward and 12 adults admitted to the medical ward were in stable condition.

"All patients are out of danger and receiving treatment under the supervision of doctors," he said.

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