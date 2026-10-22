On Camera, Tamil Nadu Bus Driver, Conductor Kick 'Drunk' Passenger Trying To Board

A bus driver and its conductor kicked and assaulted a drunk passenger who was attempting to board the vehicle in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, with the video of the incident going viral.
The nearly two-minute disturbing video purportedly showed the passenger wobbling and appearing to be intoxicated as he stood near the entrance of the bus amid rain after approaching to board the bus. A man in a blue state transport uniform, appearing to be the driver, is then seen kicking the passenger in the chest outside the bus, causing him to fall onto the road.
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The driver is heard saying "Poda" in Tamil, loosely translated as "go away."
Moments later, another man dressed in khaki, appearing to be the conductor, is seen kicking the passenger in the face while he is lying on the ground.
The vehicle appeared to be a government bus bearing registration number TN 38 N 2986.
"The man was drunk, and that's why the driver and conductor had kicked him. This happened at the Kangeyam bus stand," Tiruppur police told NDTV.
It is unclear whether the passenger sustained injuries or subsequently sought medical attention.
A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore told NDTV, "We have called for an enquiry and based on the report appropriate action will indeed be taken. Whatever it is, the crew ought to have handed over the man to the police. They shouldn't have assaulted him."
No case has been registered yet, the police added.
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