81 Tamil Nadu Prison Inmates Publish 85 Books Of Poems, Short Stories

Behind the walls of Cuddalore Central Prison in Tamil Nadu, 81 convicts have discovered a new identity - that of published authors. Their novels, poetry and short story collections have resulted in 85 books, in an initiative that seeks to nurture creativity and encourage reform among prisoners.

For the inmates, the experience has opened up a new world of possibilities. For their families, particularly their wives, it has become a moment of pride, even as they continue to hope for their husbands' return home.

"We are so happy and excited that he's an author now. If he'd return home, it would be nice. We are praying," says Anjalai, the wife of one of the authors.

Suganthy, whose husband is also lodged in Cuddalore prison, says his contribution to the collection has made her happy.

"My husband is in Cuddalore jail and has written one of the 85 books published from there. He has written on agriculture. We are happy," she says.

The books are the outcome of an initiative by Ezhuthuga Iyakkam, or The Write Movement, which set out to develop creative writing among prisoners. The district administration and the jail superintendent joined hands to turn the idea into reality, while writer and former Chief Secretary Irai Anbu played a key role in the effort.

The initiative gave inmates an opportunity to channel their thoughts, feelings and experiences into creative work. The publication of their writing has also helped them discover talents they may not have known they possessed. Irai Anbu says "Killivazhavan, the coordinator, and his team toiled day and night to help the inmates find a vent for their feelings and emotions in the form of creative pieces. We hope this would also motivate other inmates to relook at their life and reform."

For families living with the consequences of incarceration, the achievement offers a different way of looking at their loved ones - not only as convicts, but also as individuals capable of learning, creating and changing.

The effort builds on an earlier initiative that encouraged children from disadvantaged communities in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar to become authors. That project resulted in 50 books written by children, which were published and sold.

Tamil Nadu's prisons have also seen inmates clear examinations and pursue higher education. The latest initiative adds creative expression to these efforts to promote learning and rehabilitation.

The publication of 85 books does not erase the past, but it offers the inmates a chance to build something beyond it. For these 81 authors, the pages they have written could mark the beginning of a different chapter - one shaped by creativity, reflection and hope.



