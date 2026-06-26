On Camera, Speeding Auto Overturns, Hits Pedestrian in Mangaluru

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a speeding autorickshaw lost control, overturned and crashed into him near Mudipu on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 3.45 pm when the autorickshaw, allegedly travelling at high speed, went out of the driver's control and overturned onto the roadside. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian who was walking along the side of the road, leaving him seriously injured.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, with the footage showing the autorickshaw overturning before hitting the pedestrian.

The traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.