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On Camera, Speeding Auto Overturns, Hits Pedestrian in Mangaluru

The accident occurred at around 3.45 pm when the autorickshaw, allegedly travelling at high speed, went out of the driver's control.

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On Camera, Speeding Auto Overturns, Hits Pedestrian in Mangaluru
The traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.
  • A speeding autorickshaw lost control and overturned near Mudipu, Mangaluru
  • The autorickshaw struck a pedestrian walking along the roadside, causing serious injuries
  • The accident took place around 3.45 pm on Thursday afternoon
What specific charges are being filed against the driver?

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a speeding autorickshaw lost control, overturned and crashed into him near Mudipu on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 3.45 pm when the autorickshaw, allegedly travelling at high speed, went out of the driver's control and overturned onto the roadside. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian who was walking along the side of the road, leaving him seriously injured.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, with the footage showing the autorickshaw overturning before hitting the pedestrian.

The traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.

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