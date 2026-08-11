Cabinet Reshuffle Done, DK Shivakumar Now Has A Portfolio Headache

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has cultivated his political reputation as the Congress' troubleshooter. During crises facing the party, he has stepped in to manage disgruntled leaders, internal disagreements and organisational challenges. The troubleshooting experience might prove useful for the politician in managing the discontent brewing within his own government.

19 ministers inducted in the second phase of the Cabinet expansion are still waiting for their portfolios. Of the sanctioned 34 ministerial positions, 33 have been filled, but the distribution of departments remains incomplete.

The delay has now turned portfolio allocation into a political challenge for Shivakumar.

The chief minister had rushed to Delhi on Sunday to seek Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's approval for a "minor" Cabinet rejig aimed at placating disgruntled senior MLAs.

He has been facing intense lobbying from ministers.

Sources suggest senior ministers are seeking portfolios that offer greater administrative and political influence. Basavaraj Rayareddi is reportedly keen on the Finance portfolio, currently held by Shivakumar, with the stated objective of strengthening tax collections. He is also said to be seeking the Planning and Programme Monitoring department to work on implementing recommendations of the Govinda Rao committee on regional imbalance.

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KM Shivalinge Gowda and former Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy are reportedly pursuing the Agriculture department.

PM Narendraswamy and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi are said to be seeking the Social Welfare portfolio. Jarkiholi is also reportedly eyeing Youth Empowerment and Sports, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy could be given the Muzrai department as an additional portfolio, although the department is currently with Parameshwara.

Also read: Remain Patient: DK Shivakumar's Message After Dissent Over Cabinet Expansion

Adding to the government's challenges is the fact that the second round of Cabinet expansion has not fully addressed the issue of women's representation. With one ministerial berth still vacant, indications are that the remaining position could go to a woman legislator.

Beyond individual portfolios, the exercise involves balancing competing caste, regional and political interests within the Congress. The Cabinet expansion was expected to settle months of internal speculation, but the delay in allocating departments has opened a fresh round of bargaining.

Also read: In 2 Days Of New Karnataka Cabinet, Many Headaches For DK Shivakumar

The timing adds to the pressure. Once the Assembly session begins on Thursday, ministers will be expected to answer questions and take responsibility for their respective departments. A prolonged delay could therefore raise questions over administrative accountability and decision-making.

For Shivakumar, the task is not merely about distributing departments. It is about managing competing ambitions within the Congress while ensuring the government appears cohesive ahead of the Assembly session.