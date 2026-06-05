Resignation, Resentment, Representation: DK Shivakumar Battles Many Storms

One minister has resigned, another says he deserves better, a senior leader sulking over being ignored, demand from Muslim leaders for better representation in the Cabinet, and flak over non-representation of women. The three-day old DK Shivakumar government has been caught in an internal political storm.

Two veterans have already raised the banner of revolt against the new chief minister. The first jolt came early on Friday when Minister Ramalinga Reddy sent in his resignation saying he was upset with the allocated portfolio. Soon, a second minister in the new government, KH Muniyappa, voiced his dissatisfaction with the ministry he has been allocated.

Second Minister Raises Red Flag

Speaking to NDTV, Muniyappa, who has been given Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that as the "seniormost" leader he deserved a better portfolio. "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio," Muniyappa told NDTV.

He further said that he had informed party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, about his expectations.

When specifically asked by NDTV if he was upset with the portfolio given, Muniyappa said that he should be given an "important portfolio where he can work for people better".

KH Muniyappa is a veteran Congress leader who has been a seven-time MP from Kolar Lok Sabha seat. He is currently an MLA from Devanahalli constituency. He had also served as a minister in Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

Muniyappa is the second leader to flag the portfolio issue in the new government that is just in its third day.

A Reddy-Made Trouble For Shivakumar

Earlier on Friday morning, veteran leader Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the Cabinet expressing his displeasure over the allocation of portfolios. Reddy claimed that he was promised Bengaluru Development portfolio by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar but was allocated Irrigation instead.

Expressing his anger over the issue, Reddy declared that he will not accept any position in the Cabinet now and will work only as an MLA.

Reacting to Reddy's resignation, DK Shivakumar called him "closest of his friends" and said that he would sort out the issues.

A number of Congress office bearers have also resigned from their posts following Reddy's resignation.

Ramalinga Reddy is a prominent face for the party in Bengaluru. The 73-year-old is an eight-time MLA from the BTM Layout constituency. Previously, he served as Minister of Transport, Muzrai, and Minister of Home Affairs in the Karnataka government.

Apart from the two veterans, senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also seems upset at being ignored in the first round of Cabinet selections. Stating that he has not asked anyone for anything, Rao told reporters to "ask the party" as to why he has not been made a minister.

The Gender Gap In The Cabinet?

And it's not just the portfolio pains. The new DK Shivakumar government has also faced flak over not including any woman in the Cabinet. The gap was also flagged by veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva who posted that she was "disappointed" at not seeing even a single woman in the DK Shivakumar Cabinet. The BJP has also questioned the absence of any woman minister in the new Cabinet.

Reacting to the critics, Shivakumar said that there will be a Cabinet expansion soon and there will be representation for women as well.

DK Shivakumar has appointed 13 ministers in the first round and can induct 21 more.

Demand For More Muslim Ministers

Another tricky issue facing DK Shivakumar is the demand from the Muslim community for more representation in the Cabinet. While former Speaker UT Khader has been inducted as minister in the first round of Cabinet, there is demand from Muslim leaders and clerics for at least four Muslim ministers in the DK Shivkumar Cabinet. The demand was raised at a gathering of Muslim leaders and clerics at the Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Wali Dargah in Bellinagar on Wednesday evening. The leaders maintained that the Muslim community had played a key role in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka and deserved greater representation in the government.

