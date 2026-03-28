On Camera, Odisha MLA Fires Shot In Air During Ram Navami Procession

Several parts of Odisha witnessed unruly scenes on Friday, with multiple areas reporting reckless behaviour during Ram Navami festivities. The situation escalated when Titlagarh MLA Naveen Jain was caught on camera firing during a procession.

Although the firing involved blank rounds, discharging shots in the middle of a large gathering raised serious questions about public safety and violation of established protocols. The procession saw the participation of hundreds of devotees, increasing the potential risk.

In a video that has surfaced, Jain's security guard can be seen handing him a gun. The MLA then fires a shot in the air and then puts the gun in his waistband.

Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, Ram Navami celebrations were marked by massive gatherings, bike rallies, and processions across several localities. While the day reflected devotion and enthusiasm, incidents of alleged hooliganism, dangerous bike stunts, and traffic rule violations were also reported.

Authorities had earlier issued strict guidelines to ensure peaceful celebrations and had put in place elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)