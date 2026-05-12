Andhra Cops Fire 10 Warning Shots To Prevent Railway Signal Tampering

The Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district saw tense scenes near Nidubrolu railway station after a group of suspicious persons allegedly tried to tamper with railway signal equipment, forcing Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel to fire nearly 10 warning rounds in the air.

According to police, the incident took place during a routine night foot patrol near the railway tracks when GRP teams noticed suspicious movement near the signal system and rushed to check the area after receiving alerts about unknown persons moving around the equipment.

Police said the suspects allegedly tried to damage the railway signalling system, which could have affected train movement and passenger safety. When the GRP team led by an SI attempted to stop and question them, the suspects attacked them with stones. Sensing danger, GRP personnel opened warning fire in the air to disperse the group and protect railway property. The suspects later escaped in the darkness.

"Our teams noticed suspicious persons near the railway signal system during patrol duty. When police tried to question them, they attacked our personnel by pelting stones. To protect railway property and ensure public safety, a warning fire was opened. Special teams are searching for the suspects," DIG B Satya Yesubabu said.

Police officials said railway signal systems are highly sensitive, and even small tampering attempts can create serious risks for train operations.

Investigators are now checking CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the spot. Security and night patrolling have also been increased in the Nidubrolu railway section.

Officials said Andhra Pradesh has witnessed similar incidents in the past, where gangs allegedly tried to tamper with railway tracks and signal systems to stop the train and rob the passengers.

In earlier cases, police arrested interstate gangs involved in railway robberies and signal interference attempts.