On Camera, Man Seen Swaying Under Influence Of Drugs In Punjab's Jalandhar

Another video of a young man swaying to and fro, allegedly under the influence of drugs, has emerged from Punjab, prompting the police to launch a probe.

The video was recorded on a mobile camera in Jalandhar. Aatish Bhatia, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said the police took note of the video and arrested the man, named Varun, also known as Ravi Kumar.

Police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act.

They said the man already had a case registered against him and had been lodged in Kapurthala Jail.

Earlier this month, a viral video purportedly showing a 12-to-13-year-old child consuming drugs in Kapurthala sparked fresh concerns over the state's drug crisis.

Also read: Video Of Child Allegedly Taking Drugs Surfaces In Punjab, Row Erupts

The video showed a child allegedly consuming an intoxicating substance.

The child's exact age and the circumstances surrounding the footage were unknown.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal described the video as horrifying and criticised the AAP government in the state.

"Drugs are not just a crisis anymore; they are the complete, systemic destruction of Punjab's future under your watch," she said.

The drug menace is one of the main topics of discussion in Punjab ahead of the state assembly elections, with the BJP, Congress and SAD criticising the AAP government for allegedly failing to control the distribution of banned substances.