Akal Takht Jathedar Flags Punjab's Drug Menace At UK Parliament

Flagging the devastating impact of drug addiction on Punjab's youth, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has called for a comprehensive approach to tackle the drug menace, stressing that curbing drug supplies and providing effective rehabilitation must go hand in hand.

Addressing the 10th anniversary event of the UK-based Sikh Recovery Network at the UK Parliament, Gargajj called for collaboration with the organisation to develop a structured recovery programme in Punjab. The network works with people affected by substance addiction, helping them overcome dependency and reintegrate into mainstream society.

The event comes amid continuing concern over drug abuse in Punjab, where addiction has emerged as a major social and public health challenge, affecting young people and placing immense emotional and financial pressure on families.

Gargajj praised the network's work and said its recovery model could offer valuable lessons for Punjab. He invited its representatives to visit the state, engage with people struggling with addiction and help develop a programme tailored to their needs.

"People suffering from addiction need support, compassion and an embrace of love to help them recover," he said, emphasising that individuals trapped in substance abuse should not simply be blamed for their condition. Bad company, he observed, could play a significant role in pushing people towards addiction.

He also stressed that preventing the availability of drugs was essential to stop more young people from falling into the trap of substance abuse.

Tribute to Activist

A poignant moment at the anniversary event was the recitation of the Mool Mantar in memory of Bhai Parminder Singh, the anti-drug activist who was killed in Mansa, Punjab, while campaigning against drug abuse.

Gargajj offered prayers seeking justice in the murder case and the well-being of Punjab's youth. Those present also paid tribute to Parminder Singh's struggle against drugs.

The tribute brought Punjab's drug crisis into focus at an international gathering, highlighting the risks faced by those who challenge drug abuse and work to protect vulnerable young people.

'Need For Effective Recovery Programmes'

Raising concern over the existing rehabilitation framework in Punjab, Gargajj said the state had de-addiction centres but that their results had not been satisfactory.

He criticised an approach that relies on substitute medication without adequately addressing the broader challenges of recovery, calling for more comprehensive support for people trying to leave addiction behind.

UK Parliament Visit Opens Door For Collaboration

The event featured accounts from people who had overcome addiction and rebuilt their lives, alongside discussions on the importance of recovery initiatives and support systems.

Gargajj said efforts would be made to explore how the Sikh Recovery Network's work could be implemented jointly in Punjab, with the aim of helping more young people escape addiction and return to mainstream life.

During his visit to the UK Parliament, he also met Lord Kuldip Singh Sahota and discussed various issues with him.

UK MPs Gurinder Singh Josan from Smethwick, Preet Kaur Gill from Birmingham, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi from Slough and Sonia Kumar from Dudley attended the event.

