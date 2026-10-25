Akal Takht Head Calls For Prayer For Murdered Punjab Activist's Family

Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has appealed to the entire Guru Khalsa Panth to organise congregations at gurdwaras across India and abroad on October 28, and offer prayers for justice for Parvinder Singh Jhota's family and the well-being and progress of Punjab's youth. Jhota was recently killed in Mansa while opposing the drug menace in Punjab.

Gargajj said the drug menace was eating away at the state's younger generation like a termite. If governments failed to dismantle the supply chains of pharmaceutical drugs and the networks dealing in synthetic drugs, the consequences for the youth could be extremely grave in the coming years. He told all sections of society to extend maximum support to Jhota's family in its fight for justice.

Gargajj said that although drug abuse was a global problem, the Sikh Gurus had prohibited the use of intoxicants and taught Sikhs to lead a truthful and pure life in accordance with Gurmat (Sikh teachings).

He said young people trapped in drug addiction could overcome it through firm determination and by connecting themselves with the Gurbani of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, enabling them to begin a new chapter in their lives.

The Jathedar said governments needed to take special measures to help young people overcome addiction and reintegrate into the mainstream of society. He also called for a complete social boycott of those involved in selling drugs and strict action against them.