On Camera, Domino's Manager Slapped After Dispute Over Water In Faridabad

A manager at a Domino's Pizza outlet in Haryana's Faridabad was allegedly assaulted after a dispute broke out over not being provided water.

The incident, which was captured on the store's CCTV cameras, took place at the outlet located in Sector 12.

The victim has alleged that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene and merely watched. He further claimed that despite filing a complaint, no case has been registered so far.

Police, however, said they have received the complaint and are examining the CCTV footage. Action will be taken after the investigation is completed.

Dispute Began Over Request For Water

Nitesh Kumar, 22, the store manager, said he is originally from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Vinay Nagar, Sector 31. He has been working as a manager at the Sector 12 Domino's outlet for the past year.

According to Nitesh, he and one employee were working on the night of November 2, at the time of the incident, while three other staff members were out delivering orders. During this time, a man identified as Ajay came to the store and asked for water. Due to a shortage of staff and being busy with work, his request was not heard by those inside the outlet. Nitesh said the man became upset over the issue and started arguing.

Nitesh alleged that when he asked the man to remain calm, the latter started slapping him. He further claimed that several of the man's associates then entered the store and joined the confrontation.

The entire incident was recorded on the store's CCTV cameras. Following the altercation, Nitesh called the police and reported the matter.

Victim Claims Assault Continued In Presence Of Police

According to Nitesh, the police were called to the scene immediately, but no action was taken.

He alleged that he was assaulted even in the presence of police personnel, who remained standing and did not intervene. Nitesh said he later submitted a written complaint, but a case has yet to be registered.

Police Reviewing CCTV Footage

Station House Officer Satbir of the Central police station said a complaint has been received in the matter.

He said police are reviewing the CCTV footage and are also examining what led to the dispute between the two sides. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from Jitendra Beniwal)