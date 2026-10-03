13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Abandoned Faridabad Building, 3 Arrested

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of youths inside an abandoned building in Faridabad, police said, adding that three accused have been arrested while a fourth remains on the run.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak. Police said the three were produced before a court and remanded to four days of police custody. Efforts are underway to arrest Prince, the fourth accused named in the case.

Investigators said the accused will be questioned about all aspects of the case during the remand period as the probe progresses.

Incident Took Place In August

According to the complaint, the incident took place on August 24 when the girl went to meet her 16-year-old male friend after tuition classes. The two minors were in the Greater Faridabad area when a group of youths allegedly approached them, threatened them and took them to a dilapidated building, news agency IANS reported.

Police said the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the building.

ACP Sarai Sandeep Mor said police received the complaint on September 28 and immediately registered a case and began an investigation. An FIR was registered on September 29.

According to the girl's parents, six youths had followed the two minors to the building and sexually assaulted the girl after threatening them.

A senior police officer said both minors allegedly kept the incident hidden from their families for about a month.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother noticed signs of severe mental distress and spoke to her. The girl then told her family about the alleged assault, following which the family approached the police, IANS reported.

Additional Allegations Under Probe

The complaint also alleges that the 16-year-old boy was subjected to unnatural sexual assault. However, police said the allegation has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Police are also probing claims that the victims were held captive and that one of the accused forced them to transfer Rs 10,000 to his bank account.

(With inputs from Jitendra Beniwal)