On Camera, Delhi Sanitation Worker Stabbed To Death, Colleagues Stage Protest

A 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, following which several of his colleagues staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for his family.

The victim has been identified as Anil.

According to the police, Anil was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attacker. The purported CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

In the purported footage, a man wearing a yellow T-shirt can be seen waiting at a distance while Anil was working. The man then appears to remove a sharp-edged object concealed at his back under his T-shirt before approaching Anil.

After a few seconds of what appears to be a verbal spat between the two, the man is allegedly seen stabbing Anil in the stomach in broad daylight.

The footage purportedly shows several passersby and a motorcyclist stopping near the spot, but no one appearing to come forward to help the injured worker.

The accused then allegedly flees the spot after the attack. Anil is subsequently seen walking towards another location while trying to hold his stomach, seemingly at the place where he had sustained the stab wounds. He later collapsed and lay motionless on the ground.

Police have not yet publicly confirmed the authenticity of the viral footage and are examining CCTV recordings procured from the area as part of the investigation.

Anil's family members alleged that they initially received a call from the police informing them that he had met with an accident. When they reached the spot, they came to know that he had actually been stabbed.

The family claimed that Anil was called from behind before being attacked.

They said he had no enmity with anyone and could not understand why he was targeted.

Forensic teams also visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the probe. Multiple CCTV recordings from the area have been procured and are being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the identity and movements of the accused.

Following the incident, several MCD sanitation workers reached the spot and staged a dharna, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also sought a government job for one member of Anil's family and proper compensation for the bereaved family.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with sanitation workers demanding swift action against the accused and raising slogans seeking justice for their colleague.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that he was sitting in protest with sanitation workers demanding justice for Anil. He demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, adequate compensation for the victim's family and a government job for one family member.

A senior police officer said the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained and all possible angles were being examined.

"The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles are being examined. We are also trying to establish whether a single person or more than one person was involved in the attack," the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend the accused.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence and questioning people who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the accused.

Police said efforts are underway to establish the complete sequence of events, ascertain the motive and identify the accused. Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)