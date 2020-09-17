On Actor Rakulpreet's Plea Linked To Drug Case, Court Notice To Centre

Rakulpreet Singh was among the actors named by Rhea Chakraborty to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Delhi High Court today sought response of the centre on actor Rakulpreet Singh's plea to stop media reports linking her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. The actor, in her petition, had claimed media reports were connecting her to the case despite Ms Chakraborty retracting from the statement in which she had allegedly named her.

The media reports are being run in contravention with Information and Broadcasting Ministry Guidelines, Rakulpreet Singh, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, had claimed in her petition.

The court has now issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor's petition.

It also expressed hope that "media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines, statutory and self regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner" (Rakulpreet Singh).

The court also asked the authorities to treat her plea as a representation and take a decision on it before the next date of hearing on October 15.

Rakulpreet Singh was among the list of actors named by actor Rhea Chakraborty during the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Ms Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the NCB, had reportedly said that 15 B-Grade Bollywood celebrities were either procurers of drugs while some were consumers.

The Hindi film industry has been facing sharp criticism following the arrest Ms Chakraborty by the NCB which is probing into the drug angle following actor Sushant Rajput's death.

The government, however, has said that there were no "actionable inputs" on any nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

