Odisha's Most Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru, Carrying Rs 55 Lakh Bounty, Gives Up Arms

Odisha's most wanted Maoist Sukru, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday along with four other cadres, DGP YB Khurania said.

Sukru, who was a state committee member, surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, he said.

A native of Malkangiri district, Sukru was considered one of the last remaining Maoist leaders active in the state, he added.

The surrender came as the Centre's March 31 deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism approaches.

Security forces, comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF, District Voluntary Force and BSF, had intensified anti-Naxal operations at the tri-junction of the Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, where Sukru and his associates were hiding, officials said.

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