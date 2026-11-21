Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an investigation into the foreign visits of his predecessor Naveen Patnaik and retired IAS officer VK Pandian during 2022-24, following allegations that the expenditure details of the trips were “suspicious”.

The principal secretary of the General Administration Department will conduct the inquiry, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

“Following allegations made by various social activists, it has been reported that former chief minister Patnaik, retired IAS officer Pandian, and IPS officer Ravi Kant made several trips abroad during 2022-23 and 2023-24,” the release said, referring to visits to Japan and Italy.

The probe was ordered based on the allegations that the expenditure details regarding the visits to Japan and Italy, obtained through various RTI queries, were “suspicious, opaque, and incomplete”, it said.

Information concerning these visits has been deliberately kept confidential, leading to discrepancies in data, it alleged.

“In light of these allegations, the chief minister has ordered an investigation to uncover the truth,” the CMO said.

Reacting to the development, the opposition BJD said that it welcomed the inquiry into the foreign visits of Patnaik, and called for transparency and accountability in such tours of Majhi, too.

Patnaik is the president of the BJD and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

“The party has always upheld the principles of transparency and accountability, and this practice will continue in the future as well. Whenever the double-engine government finds itself in trouble, it resorts to such measures in an attempt to divert public attention from the real issues concerning the people,” BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said in a statement.

Mohanty asserted that during his 24-year tenure as chief minister of Odisha, Patnaik officially visited foreign countries on “only two occasions”.

He said that Patnaik had visited Italy in June 2022 to attend the World Food Programme and showcase Odisha's achievements in reducing poverty, and his trip to Japan in April 2023 “facilitated the entry of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel project into the state, an important industrial initiative that the present Mohan Majhi government has been unable to manage effectively”.

“In the interest of transparency, there should also be inquiries into the foreign trips undertaken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials,” Mohanty added. PTI AAM RBT

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