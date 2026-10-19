Naveen Patnaik Slams "Silence" On Andhra Poll Notice In 3 Disputed Villages

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday demanded to know whether the BJP's "dependence" on NDA ally TDP was the reason for the state government's "silence" on Andhra Pradesh issuing a notification for panchayat elections in three villages of Kotia in Koraput district.

The decades-old dispute involves both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh claiming their right over 21 of the 28 villages of Kotia Gram Panchayat. The matter has been pending before the Supreme Court, with a fresh suit filed by Odisha in January 2022 still under consideration.

In the face of the opposition's charge of "double standards" and reneging on Odisha's territorial integrity and pride, state minister Suresh Pujari said the BJP government was prepared to "thwart any provocative attempts" by TDP-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

Patnaik, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, sent a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing concern over Andhra Pradesh's notification announcing polls in Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri villagers of Kotia gram panchayat.

"What happened to the BJP's assurances that Kotia belongs to Odisha? What makes this even more troubling is that the Telugu Desam Party, which governs Andhra Pradesh, is a crucial ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," the former chief minister said.

He asked if "political dependence is the reason for the silence of the BJP government in Odisha and its willingness to compromise with the state's interests and territorial integrity?"

"What were the recommendations of the 16-member high-level Kotia Committee constituted in 2025? What actions have been taken to implement them?" Patnaik posed and pointed out that as chief minister, he had fought all along to protect Odisha's territorial integrity.

He reminded the chief minister that BJP leaders in Odisha have repeatedly asserted that Kotia belongs to the state and they had raised the "Go Back Andhra" slogan.

Also, before the 2024 elections, the BJP made a promise that a 'double-engine' government would resolve the Kotia issue once and for all, safeguarding Odisha's territorial integrity, and restore Odia pride, Patnaik said in the letter to the chief minister.

"What happened to those promises? Despite Odisha having a so-called double-engine government, it is deeply concerning that Andhra Pradesh has proceeded to announce elections in Kotia," he said in the letter.

"Will the double-engine government stand firm in safeguarding Odisha's territorial integrity and constitutional rights, or will it once again yield to pressure from the Centre?," he posed and said that the people of Odisha deserve clear answers and accountability.

Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday had said that the government is fully prepared to "thwart any provocative attempts by the neighbouring state".

"Kotia gram panchayat is an integral part of Odisha and its people are with the state," he had said, adding that the Revenue Divisional Commissioner of the southern division has been asked to take stock of the situation and remain vigilant.

The Koraput district collector has been taking stock of the situation, and both officers have been asked to make sure Kotia doesn't become a part of Andhra Pradesh's election process, the minister said.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam, who is also an MLA from Koraput district, demanded immediate intervention of the state government. "The Odisha BJP government's double standards on Kotia have allowed Andhra Pradesh to make its claim over the region," he alleged.

The dispute over the Kotia cluster of villages reached the Supreme Court in 1968, which directed both states to maintain the status quo. In 2006, the apex court ruled that such inter-state boundary disputes are best resolved by Parliament under Article 131 of the Constitution.

A fresh original suit filed by Odisha remains under consideration of the top court since January 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)