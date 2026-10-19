Jagan Reddy Seeks President's Rule, C Naidu's "DNA" Jibe Over Poll Violence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy traded allegations of intimidation and irregularities during the ongoing local body election nomination process.

On Monday, Naidu accused the YSRCP of resorting to violence and obstructing government initiatives through repeated court cases.

Referring to Punganur, Rayachoti, Dharmavaram, Tirupati, Pulivendula and Darsi, he alleged that criminal elements from other states were being brought in to create disturbances in these areas.

READ | How Chandrababu Naidu Is Using Vijayawada Utsav For Political Outreach

Questioning the opposition's approach to elections and legal challenges, Naidu referred to disputes over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and reservations for Backwards Classes (BCs). He also alleged that the party had repeatedly approached courts to delay administrative and electoral processes.

"Violence is in their DNA," Naidu said, accusing the opposition of using allegations of injustice to obstruct the government's functioning.

Jagan Reddy, however, has accused the TDP-led coalition government of using official machinery and police to intimidate opposition candidates and prevent them from filing nominations. He has alleged that candidates and party leaders were attacked, nomination papers snatched and election procedures compromised. These allegations have been rejected by ruling-party leaders, who have accused the YSRCP of politicising the violence.

The YSRCP chief has demanded the immediate imposition of President's Rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleging a breakdown of constitutional machinery and law and order. He has also called for the deployment of central paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair local body elections, along with CCTV coverage of the entire election process.

Amid the political blame game, tension prevailed in Kuppam, the home constituency of Naidu in Chittoor district, on Monday during scrutiny of nominations for local body elections, with TDP and YSRCP workers allegedly engaging in an altercation near the nomination centre.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the rival groups. Several people were injured and shifted to hospitals in ambulances, while candidates and party workers ran for safety.

The situation remained tense near the centre. An official confirmation of the injuries and police action was awaited.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Local Body Elections Schedule Out: Check Dates

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, headed by State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, announced the election schedule on October 14.

Polls to 100 urban local bodies are scheduled for October 28, with counting on October 30. Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections are scheduled for November 3, followed by counting on November 5. Gram Panchayat elections are scheduled in three phases on November 26, 29 and December 2.

