Andhra Pradesh Local Body Elections Schedule Out: Check Dates

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a crucial political contest at the grassroots, with the TDP-led NDA coalition and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) mobilising their organisational networks for the local body elections. The State Election Commission announced the schedule on Wednesday, with polling from October 28 to December 2.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, headed by State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, announced the election schedule on Wednesday.

Polls for 100 urban local bodies are scheduled for October 28, with counting on 30 October. Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections are scheduled for November 3, with counting on November 5. Gram Panchayat elections will be held in three phases, on November 26, November 29 and December 2.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed party leaders to identify strong candidates, strengthen constituency-level coordination and be ready to challenge alleged administrative obstruction through election authorities and the courts.

READ | Can Vijay-Chandrababu Naidu Talks End Tamil Nadu's Water Woes? MGR-NTR Pact Offers Clues

The party has accused the coalition government of delaying caste certificates and using the police to pressure opposition aspirants.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a close confidant of Jagan, has asked affiliated wings to mobilise workers down to village level. He stressed legal preparedness, alternative candidates, booth management and digital outreach. He also asked party units to highlight farmers' concerns, employment, welfare delivery, rising prices and local infrastructure.

Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has urged TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders to coordinate candidate selection, prevent internal differences and campaign together.

He has also highlighted the alliance's commitment to greater representation for Backwards Classes (BCs), saying the partners would strive to allocate 40 per cent of their tickets to BC candidates.

The political stakes go beyond control of municipalities and village bodies.

READ | Jagan Reddy's YSRCP Seeks All-Party Meet Ahead Of Andhra Local Body Polls

For Naidu, the elections offer a chance to show that the coalition's victory in the 2024 Assembly election still has grassroots support. For Jagan, a strong showing could help revive YSRCP's cadre morale, strengthen its claim to remain the principal opposition force and expose potential weaknesses in the ruling alliance.

Jagan has already announced a statewide padyatra from September next year, and the result would have an impact on the walkathons in almost all constituencies.

For the TDP, Backwards Classes (BC) representation, welfare commitments, local development, candidate selection and coordination among the NDA partners could prove decisive, particularly where local rivalries complicate seat-sharing.

The YSRCP, meanwhile, is already questioning the credibility of the election process and the alleged misuse of government machinery.

The results will offer an important measure of the balance of political power in Andhra Pradesh, which goes to the polls again in 2029.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)