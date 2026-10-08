Jagan Reddy's YSRCP Seeks All-Party Meet Ahead Of Andhra Local Body Polls

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to convene an all-party meeting before issuing the notification for the forthcoming local body elections.

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party said political parties, candidates and voters need clear and uniform information on election preparations and procedures.

YSRCP in its letter to the election body raised concerns over delays in issuing caste/community and no-dues/NOC certificates, allegedly due to a statewide server failure.

It sought an impartial inquiry into the role of senior Grama Ward Sachivalayam (GSWS) officials and immediate directions to district authorities to ensure certificates are issued without obstruction.

The YSRCP also called for a statewide review of ward delimitation before it is finalised and demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, citing concerns over possible interference, intimidation and misuse of official machinery.

On municipal elections, the party requested that ward-wise electoral rolls be prepared only after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and publication of final electoral rolls, subject to applicable court directions.

The party said several other issues should be discussed at the proposed meeting, including reservations and rotation of seats and offices, the election schedule and phasing, nomination and scrutiny procedures, and the process for electing Mayors and Chairpersons.

It also sought clarity on voting arrangements, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, neutrality of officials, security during polling and counting, and time-bound grievance redressal.

"An inclusive consultation is essential to ensure equal opportunity for every eligible candidate and protect every eligible voter's right to participate," the party said.

The YSRCP requested the SEC to hold the meeting at the earliest, preferably before the election notification, and include senior officials concerned. It also suggested that the Commission circulate the agenda in advance and issue written clarifications after the meeting.

''Such measures would help ensure 'free, fair and transparent elections' and strengthen public confidence in the election process," it said.

The Andhra Pradesh SEC is preparing to conduct the local body elections in phases, with the process targeted for completion by December, but the official polling dates are yet to be announced.