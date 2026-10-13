Vijay Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Discusses Krishna River Water Sharing

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday held talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on river water sharing and interlinking proposals.
In his first visit to the neighbouring state since taking over as Chief Minister, Vijay's programme included a visit to the temple and discussions with Naidu.
Vijay travelled to Andhra Pradesh aboard a private aircraft, landing in Vijayawada at around 3.45 pm.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was accorded a warm reception on arrival. Andhra Pradesh ministers personally received him on behalf of the state government before he proceeded with the engagements planned for his one-day visit.
Vijay visited the Kanaka Durga Amman temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity. Following the temple visit, he proceeded to meet Naidu in Vijayawada, where the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcomed him with a bouquet.
It was a pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay garu, in Vijayawada today. We had fruitful discussions on issues of mutual interest, particularly Chennai's drinking water requirements through the Telugu Ganga Project and the ambitious Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking initiative. Andhra Pradesh has already released 4.08 TMC of water to Chennai this year. Despite our own water constraints, we remain committed to supporting our neighbouring state, while balancing the needs of our people. I firmly believe that water should be a source of cooperation, not conflict. With close coordination among states and the support of the Union Government, the Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking project can provide a lasting solution to water scarcity, transform agriculture and bring prosperity to lakhs of farmers across South India. Together, we can turn shared water resources into shared prosperity. @CMOTamilnadu— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2026
The two Chief Ministers discussed the sharing of river waters between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Krishna water sharing was among the subjects taken up during the meeting, alongside proposals for linking rivers and the proposed Godavari-Cauvery interlinking project.
The discussions brought water sharing and river-linking proposals into focus during Vijay's first visit to the neighbouring state as Chief Minister. The account provided, however, did not detail either government's position on the individual proposals discussed.
Andhra Pradesh's Water Resources Minister, the Chief Secretary and other officials attended the meeting. Tamil Nadu ministers Anand and Aadhav Arjuna accompanied Vijay and participated in the discussions with Naidu and the Andhra Pradesh delegation.
The presence of ministers and senior officials from both states formed part of the engagement. However, no agreement, decision, or timetable for implementing the proposals was specified in the account of the meeting. While the leaders discussed the Godavari-Cauvery link and other water-related matters, details of any follow-up measures or further consultations between the two state governments were not provided.
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