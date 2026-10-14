Can Vijay-Chandrababu Naidu Talks End Tamil Nadu's Water Woes? MGR-NTR Pact Offers Clues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday has brought the ambitious Godavari-Cauvery river-linking proposal back into focus, alongside a request for additional Krishna water for Chennai.

Vijay, 52, a first-time Chief Minister, handed Naidu, 76, a four-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, a letter seeking the implementation of the river-linking project and the release of additional Krishna water through the Telugu Ganga Project.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay garu, in Vijayawada today," Naidu said after the meeting.

"Despite our own water constraints, we remain committed to supporting our neighbouring state, while balancing the needs of our people," he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh had released 4.08 thousand million cubic feet or TMC of water to Chennai this year.

Naidu described water as "a source of cooperation, not conflict" and said the Godavari-Cauvery project, with coordination among states and support from the Union Government, could help address water scarcity, transform agriculture and improve farmers' livelihoods across southern India.

The Godavari which flows through Andhra Pradesh carries monsoon flows across central and southern India before emptying into the Bay of Bengal along Andhra Pradesh's coast. The proposed river-linking network aims to divert a portion of available surplus water southwards through interconnected river systems towards the AP's Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery basins in Tamil Nadu.

Under the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery river interlinking project, the Pennar and Cauvery rivers will connect at the Grand Anicut (also known as Kallanai).

For Tamil Nadu, such transfers could supplement drinking-water supplies, support irrigation and improve resilience during weak monsoons.

But the geography is only part of the equation: moving water across basins requires major infrastructure, funding, environmental clearances, reliable surplus flows and agreement among the states concerned. The project cannot guarantee an end to drought on its own.

The meeting betweeen the two leaders is also a significant political symbolism.

In 1983, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (Founder of AIADMK) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (founder of TDP) signed the landmark Telugu Ganga agreement.

It planned diverting 15 TMC of Krishna water from Srisailam, with 12 TMC expected to reach Tamil Nadu after transmission losses.

Subsequent Chief Ministers, including J Jayalalithaa and O Panneerselvam, continued efforts to secure Krishna water for Chennai.

Decades have passed as Chennai has gone much bigger with it facing a significant water crisis.

Can Vijay and Naidu achieve a comparable breakthrough is at the heart if the question.

Their cordial meeting has surely reopened the conversation and ignited hope.

Delivering the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery link will require sustained negotiations, technical feasibility, financing and cooperation among multiple states and also cooperation necessary approval from the Union government ministries and agencies.

The MGR-NTR pact offers a precedent. Whether the current leaders can turn that legacy into a broader, lasting water-security arrangement remains the larger question.