TDP, Jagan Reddy's Party Trade Blame After MP's Convoy Attacked With Stones

Ruling TDP and opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) traded allegations over violent clashes in Annamayya district on the first day of nominations for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, with both sides accusing each other of provoking workers and disrupting the electoral process.

The TDP alleged that Rajampet MP and YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader PV Midhun Reddy arrived in Annamayya's Punganur municipality with a large convoy and that YSRCP workers provoked TDP supporters, triggering the confrontation.

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TDP leaders further alleged that a vehicle in Reddy's convoy was driven towards party workers and members of the public, leaving several people injured. They demanded a thorough investigation into the MP's alleged role and strict action against those responsible.

The ruling party also accused YSRCP leaders of bringing supporters from neighbouring areas to intimidate candidates and workers.

TDP leaders said alleged attacks in Punganur, Rayachoti, Tirupati and Dharmavaram threatened the conduct of peaceful nominations.

TDP MLCs have approached Election Commission authorities with a complaint, seeking action and adequate security during the election process.

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YSRCP strongly disputed the TDP's version, alleging that its leaders and workers were targeted in Punganur.

The opposition party claimed that TDP supporters attacked Reddy's escort vehicles with stones, sticks and iron rods and attempted to obstruct candidates from filing nominations.

Tirupati YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has written to the President of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker over the alleged attack on Reddy, seeking their intervention.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the incident and spoke to Midhun Reddy over the phone to enquire about his safety and alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's government is using intimidation and the police machinery against the opposition.

"Violent politics is nothing new to Chandrababu. He has turned Andhra Pradesh into a jungle raj. We are witnessing a situation where even our party leader in the Lok Sabha has no security," Jagan said.

He also announced that his party will pursue legal and constitutional remedies and seek the deployment of central paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair local body elections in the state.

