On Way To File Nomination, Jagan Reddy Party MP's Convoy Attacked With Stones

Tension gripped Punganur in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday after stones were allegedly thrown at the convoy of YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader and Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy.

According to YSRCP, TDP workers blocked the convoy and attacked vehicles with stones, sticks and iron rods as Mithun Reddy accompanied party candidates and leaders to file nominations for municipal elections.

The party alleged that vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised and candidates were obstructed from reaching the nomination centre.

Clashes reportedly erupted between TDP and YSRCP supporters, leaving a few TDP workers seriously injured.

Amid escalating tension, police reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd and moved Mithun Reddy to a secure location. Heavy police deployment followed near the municipal office.

YSRCP condemned the incident, calling it an attempt on the MP's life, and accused the ruling TDP of allowing political violence to disrupt the nomination process.

The party demanded the State Election Commission intervene, ensure the registration of criminal cases, arrest those responsible and take action against any police personnel found negligent. It also sought protection for candidates and their proposers, along with safe and unhindered access to nomination centres.

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a crucial political contest at the grassroots, with the TDP-led NDA coalition and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) mobilising their organisational networks for the upcoming local body elections.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, headed by State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Wednesday announced the election schedule.

Polls to 100 urban local bodies are scheduled for October 28, with counting on October 30. MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for November 3, followed by counting on November 5. Gram Panchayat elections are scheduled in three phases on November 26, 29 and December 2.