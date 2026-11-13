Odisha Introduces Robotics Labs In 807 Schools To Promote AI And Coding Education

The Odisha government has introduced robotics laboratories in 807 government schools across the state to promote technology-based education and provide students with practical exposure to emerging technologies. The state's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the facilities on November 12 during the children's festival 'Surabh-2026'.

The newly established laboratories will help students from classes 6 to 10 gain hands-on experience in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning and 3D printing. The aim behind this initiative is to get school students familiarised with modern technologies and encourage them to develop technical knowledge and practical skills at an early stage.

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Alongside the laboratories, Majhi also launched the 'Nipun App' which is a free android-based educational platform designed to strengthen the foundational learning among the primary school students.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also presented a Mukhyamantri Shiksha Puruskar to acknowledge the contributions of all the teachers, students and educational institutions. A total of 375 individual and educational institutions received the recognition under the state-level award scheme for 2024 and 2025.

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Additionally 7,350 worthy students receiving the Mukhyamantri Odia Bhasha Brutti will be provided an additional scholarship of Rs 7,500 each for their excellence in Odia language studies. Ten outstanding students and four Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) toppers were also felicitated.