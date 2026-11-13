ICSI CSEET 2026 October Result Date And Time Announced: Here's When And How To Check

ICSI CSEET 2026 Result Date, Time Announced: The Institute of Company secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notice announcing the result date and time for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October session exam 2026. As per the schedule, the result will be released on November 15, 2026 at 2 pm on the official website, icsi.edu.

Along with the result, the individual applicants' subject-wise break up of marks will also be uploaded by the exam-conducting body.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET, October 2026 Session will be uploaded on the portal of the institute immediately after the result declaration for candidates reference. Applicants must note that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks statement will be issued.

Check the official notice here

ICSI CSEET 2026 Result: Steps to Download

Provided below are steps for candidates to download their CSEET result once released.

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI CSEET website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials to access the result.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The ICSI CSEET 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

The exam-conducting body has also released the next CSEET examination schedule. As per the notice, the CSEET exam will be conducted from February 1 to 4, 2027. The application process for the same is set to begin from November 16, 2026. Interested applicants can fill out the form once the link is activated on the official website.