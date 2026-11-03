ICSI CSEET June 2027 Registration Process: Check Last Date To Apply, Enrollment Schedule

ICSI CSEET June 2027: The registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June session 2027 exam is ongoing, candidates interested in applying for the exam must fill out the application form till February 28, 2027. Before applying for the exam applicants must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly.

To fill out the form candidates need to visit the official registration portal, smash.icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the exam in Centre based (Pen and Paper) mode. According to the official notification the exam is expected to be conducted in the first week of June 2027.

ICSI CSEET June 2027 Application: Check Important Dates

Last date to apply: February 28, 2027

Enrollment of exam: March 16 to April 17, 2027

Submission of exam enrollment (with late fee): April 16 to April 20, 2027

CSEET 2027 Registration Process: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage click on the registration link and register for the exam.

Step 3: Now login to the portal using, CSEET unique number and CSEET roll number.

Step 4: Once logged in click on the application form link.

Step 5: Now, enter the details as asked, such as information source, details of the documents, and educational details.

Step 6: Candidates now need to pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Candidates applying for the exam must pay a registration fee of Rs 7,500 in online payment mode.