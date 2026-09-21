CSEET Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Check Steps To Download, Exam Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card 2026 for the October session exam soon. However the exam-conducting body is yet to announce the official release date of the hall ticket. Once released, candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official portal, icsi.edu.

To access the CSEET admit card, applicants will be required to enter their login details such as Unique ID and date of birth in the login window once activated by the exam authority. In case any candidate forgets his or her CSEET Login password or other credentials, they can contact the ICSI authorities and get their problem fixed.

The hall ticket is an important document that contains essential information, candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry a physical/hard copy of the admit card without the hall ticket applicants will not be allowed to take the exam.

CSEET Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

Once the admit card is released online, candidates will be able to download it by following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Now click on the link titled "Download CSEET Admit Card October Session 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link enter the login credentials such as Unique ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Now candidates need to click on the tab that reads 'get admit card'.

Step 5: The CSEET admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference.

Once the candidate gets the admit card, they have to check every detail mentioned on the hall ticket thoroughly, and in case of discrepancies, candidates are advised to immediately report the issue to the institute and get it rectified.

CSEET October Session Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned

The admit card will contain important details that need to be checked properly after download the hall ticket:

Candidate's name

Examination date

Enrollment number

Venue of the examination centre

Exam time

The CSEET exam is set to be conducted on October 1, 3, 5 and 6, 2026 in offline mode.