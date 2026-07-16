ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Gungun Secures AIR 1, Merit List Out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET June 2026 results and released the All India Merit List. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can now check their results on the official ICSI website.

This year, Gungun secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Srishti at AIR 2 and Chavi Kamal Mittal at AIR 3.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Top 3 Rank Holders

AIR 1: Gungun

Gungun AIR 2: Srishti

Srishti AIR 3: Chavi Kamal Mittal

Direct link to check All India Provisional Merit List

Along with the results, ICSI has also released the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement, which includes the subject-wise marks obtained by candidates. Students can download it by logging in to the official website using their registration details.

The institute has clarified that it will not send physical copies of the marks statement. Candidates should download and save the online copy for future use.

How to Check ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official ICSI website .

. Click on the CSEET June 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Your result and subject-wise marks will appear on the screen.

Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is the first step for students who want to pursue the Company Secretary (CS) course. Every year, thousands of candidates appear for the exam to become eligible for the CS Executive Programme.

With the declaration of the June 2026 results, successful candidates can now move forward with the next stage of the Company Secretary course.