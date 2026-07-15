ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result Out: Know How To Apply For Verification Of Marks

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session result today, July 15, at 2 pm. The CSEET result along with the candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks has been made available on the institute's official website, icsi.edu. Gungun topped the CSEET June 2026 examination, followed by Srishti at the second position. Chhavi Kamal Mittal has secured the third rank.

The CSEET June 2026 exam was held from June 1 to 4, 2026. In an official notification, the institute had announced that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET June 2026 exam will be uploaded on the institute's website immediately after the declaration of result. Students are advised to login to their official portal for downloading the e-result. Applicants must enter their roll number and registration number to access their scorecards.

According to official information, candidates can apply for verification of marks in any subject of the CSEET within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. As per the official notice, the online facility for applying for the verification of marks will be operative from July 16, to August 5, 2026.

Applicants seeking verification of their scores can apply through the SMASH portal login account by paying Rs 250 per subject (non-refundable fee).

Candidates must also note that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to them.