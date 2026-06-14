CSEET Result June 2026 Soon, Check Expected Date And Steps To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to announce the CSEET Result June 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to check and download their scorecards online once the results are declared. The direct link to access the result will be available on the official ICSI website. Students will need their application details to log in and view their scores.

CSEET Result June 2026 Expected Date and Time

ICSI conducted the CSEET June 2026 examination on June 1, 2, 3, and 4. The exam was held in offline mode for the first time. Based on previous trends, ICSI generally releases the result around 10 days after the examination concludes. Therefore, candidates can expect the result to be announced soon.

How to Download CSEET Result 2026?

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Click on the CSEET Result June 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the CSEET Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the login details.

The CSEET result will appear on the screen.

Verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CSEET Qualifying Marks 2026

Candidates must meet the minimum marks criteria prescribed by ICSI to qualify for the CSEET examination. A candidate will be considered successful only if they achieve a minimum 40% marks in each subject of CSEET and mnimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Those who meet both conditions will be eligible to proceed further in the Company Secretary course journey.