ICSI CSEET June 2026 Session Result Tomorrow: Here's How To Check And Apply For Verification

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session result tomorrow, July 15, at 2 pm. As per the official announcement, the result along with the candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute's official website, icsi.edu. The CSEET June 2026 exam was held from June 1 to 4, 2026.

In the official announcement, the institute also stated that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET June 2026 exam will be uploaded on the institute's website immediately after the declaration of result.

Verification Of Marks

A candidate may also apply for the verification of marks in any subject(s) of the CSEET within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. Applicants seeking verification of their scores can apply through the SMASH portal login account by paying Rs 250 per subject (non-refundable fee).

As per an official notice, the online facility for applying for the verification of marks will be operative from July 16, to August 5, 2026.

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Candidates must also note that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to them.

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Earlier, the institute announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Tes result 2026 for the January session on January 20. The CSEET result was declared at 2:00 pm on the official ICSI website.