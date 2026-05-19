CSEET Admit Card June 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Steps to Download Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to release the CSEET Admit Card June 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to download their hall ticket online using their login credentials.

The June 2026 session exams are scheduled to begin from June 1. Candidates must note that carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory for entry.

CSEET Admit Card June 2026 Expected Release Date

The ICSI has not yet officially confirmed the release date and time for the CSEET Admit Card June 2026. However, based on previous trends, the admit card is usually released around 10 days before the examination begins. The CSEET June 2026 exams will commence on June 1. So the admit card is expected to be released on May 22, 2026.

After releasing the admit card, ICSI is also expected to activate the mock test link for registered candidates. The mock test helps students understand the examination process and improve their confidence before the actual exam.

How to Download CSEET Hall Ticket 2026?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Click on the CSEET Admit Card June 2026 link available on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details

The admit card will appear on the screen

Check all the details carefully

Download and save the hall ticket for future use

Students are advised to verify their name, exam date, timing, photograph, and other details mentioned on the admit card carefully.