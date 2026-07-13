CSEET June 2026 Result To Be Out On July 15: Know Release Time And Steps To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET June 2026 Result on July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted between June 1 and June 4, 2026, will be able to check their results through the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates will also receive their subject-wise marks and the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement. Those who qualify in the entrance test can proceed with the admission process for the CS Executive Programme.

CSEET June 2026 Result: Date And Time

The CSEET June 2026 Result will be released online on July 15 at 2:00 PM. Candidates should keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute delay while checking their scorecards. Candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their registration credentials to download the CSEET scorecard.

How to Check CSEET June 2026 Result?

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Click on the 'CSEET Result June 2026' link available on the homepage.

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the CSEET Scorecard PDF for future reference.

CSEET June 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying criteria prescribed by ICSI to pass the examination. Candidates must obtain at least 40% marks in each paper, and a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate to secure a PASS status in the CSEET June 2026 Result.

Only candidates who satisfy both conditions will be declared qualified in the entrance examination.

What Happens After the CSEET Result?

Candidates who successfully clear the CSEET June 2026 examination will become eligible to register for the CS Executive Programme, which is the next stage in the Company Secretary course. ICSI will not issue physical mark sheets. So the online result document should be kept safely for future admission and verification purposes.