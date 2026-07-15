ICSI CSEET Result 2026 To Be Out At 2 PM, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICSI CSEET Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 results today at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results and download their subject-wise marks through the official ICSI website, icsi.edu. The examination was conducted between June 1 and June 4. Ahead of the result declaration, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready.

The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded shortly after the results are announced. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

ICSI CSEET Result 2026: How To Download the Scorecard

Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Click on the 'CSEET June 2026 Result' link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click Submit.

Once submitted, your e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The online e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will serve as the official document and may be required during the subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates will not be sent physical copies of the result or the marks statement.

Candidates are advised to check all the details on the scorecard after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the institute immediately.

ICSI CSEET 2026 Passing Criteria

Candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent aggregate marks overall to qualify.