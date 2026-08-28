CSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Enrollment Process Begins

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the exam enrolment process for the CS Executive and Professional December 2026 exams. Candidates appearing for the December session can fill out the exam form on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

The last date to submit the form without a late fee is September 25, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline can still submit the form until October 10 by paying a late fee of Rs 250 per group.

ICSI CS December 2026 Exam Form: Important Dates

Here are the key dates candidates should know:

September 25: Last date to submit the exam form without a late fee

October 9, by 5:30 pm: Deadline to complete the mandatory pre-test without a late fee

October 10: Last date to submit the exam form with a late fee

November 20: Last date to change the exam centre, module combination or exam medium

December 21 to 28: CS Executive and Professional December exams

Candidates who do not complete the mandatory pre-test by September 25 can still complete it by October 9 at 5:30 pm, subject to the applicable late fee.

How To Fill ICSI CS December 2026 Exam Form

Candidates can fill out the form by following these steps:

Visit the ICSI login portal at smash.icsi.edu .

. Log in using your registration number and password.

Go to the Module section and select Enrolment.

Click on Examination Enrolment Request.

Select Add Enrolment Request.

Enter details such as the examination level, module and language medium.

Check the information entered and submit the form.

Pay the examination fee.

Download the payment receipt and keep it safe.

ICSI CS Exam Fee 2026

Candidates appearing for one module of the CS Executive programme will have to pay Rs 1,500. The fee for candidates appearing for both modules is Rs 3,000.

A late fee of Rs 250 per group will apply when candidates submit the form during the late-fee period.

Candidates who want to change their exam centre, module combination or examination medium will also have to pay Rs 250.

ICSI CS December 2026 Exam Dates

The CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from December 21 to December 28, 2026.

The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper, from 2 pm to 2:15 pm.

Candidates should complete the enrolment process before the deadline and check all details carefully before submitting the form.