ICSI CS June 2026: Marks Verification Starts Today, Know Fee, Steps And Deadline

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the verification of marks window for the CS June 2026 examinations today, August 26. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for verification through the official ICSI website.

The verification facility will remain open for 21 days from the declaration of the results. Candidates can submit their requests through their SMASH portal account.

The application fee is Rs 250 per subject and is non-refundable. The verification window opened at 12 midnight on August 26 and candidates can submit their applications until September 15, 2026, at 12 noon.

The CS June 2026 results were declared on August 25. ICSI announced the results for different stages of the Company Secretary examinations at 11 am and 2 pm.

ICSI CS June 2026 Verification: Important Dates

Verification window opens: August 26, 2026

August 26, 2026 Last date to apply: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Last time: 12 noon

12 noon Fee: Rs 250 per subject

Rs 250 per subject Mode of application: Online

Online Portal: SMASH

How to Apply for ICSI CS June 2026 Marks Verification

Candidates can apply for verification by following these steps:

Visit the official ICSI website.

website. Open the SMASH portal.

Log in with the required examination credentials.

Select the option for verification of marks.

Select the subject or subjects for which verification is required.

Pay the Rs 250 fee for each subject.

Check the details entered in the application.

Submit the request.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should make sure to submit their requests before September 15 at 12 noon. They can visit the official ICSI website for the detailed notification and other updates.