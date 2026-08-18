CSEET October 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Check Last Date And How To Apply

CSEET Registration 2026: The registration window for the CSEET October 2026 session is closing soon. Candidates must complete their registration before the deadline to avoid missing the upcoming exam session. According to the available schedule, the last date to register for the October session with a late fee is August 20, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline may have to wait for the February 2027 session. The change window will open on August 21, 2026, to make any corrections.

CSEET October 2026 Registration Important Dates

Check the important dates for CSEET 2026 October session below:

CSEET October 2026 registration last date with late fee: August 20, 2026

CSEET change window: August 21 to September 9, 2026

CSEET October admit card: Third week of September 2026 (tentative)

CSEET October 2026 exam: October 1 to 6, 2026

How to Apply for CSEET October 2026 Session?

Candidates can complete the CSEET October 2026 registration process through the official ICSI registration portal. The steps are given below:

Visit the official registration portal at smash.icsi.edu.

Log in using the required credentials.

Click on the CSEET enrollment link for the October 2026 session.

Enter and verify all the required details.

Pay the applicable registration fee and late fee, if required.

Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The CSEET enrollment fee for the October 2026 exam is Rs 1,500. Candidates registering during the extended period will also have to pay a late fee of Rs 250.

After the registration window closes, the change window will allow eligible candidates to make permitted corrections within the given period. Aspirants are advised to complete the process before August 20 to ensure they do not miss the opportunity to appear for the October session.