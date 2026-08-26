ICSI CS Toppers 2026: Khushi Agarwal, Sania Sameer Khan Secure Rank 1

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS June 2026 results. Along with the results, the institute has also released the list of top-ranking students in the CS Executive and Professional examinations.The ICSI CS June 2026 results are available for candidates who appeared for the Executive and Professional programmes.

ICSI CS June 2026 toppers

The rank holders have been recognised by ICSI for their performance in the June 2026 session. Khushi Agarwal and Sania Sameer Khan secured the first rank in their respective examinations. Their names feature among the top performers who have done well in the Company Secretary examinations.

ICSI CS June 2026 result

The CS examinations are conducted by ICSI for students pursuing the Company Secretary course. The Executive and Professional programmes are important stages for candidates working towards becoming Company Secretaries.

Candidates who have cleared the required papers can continue with the next stage of the CS programme. Those who could not clear one or more papers can appear for the remaining papers in a future examination session.

What should students do after the result?

After checking the result, candidates should download and save a copy of their marks statement for future use. Students who have qualified should also check ICSI's instructions regarding the next steps in the course.

Those who are not satisfied with their marks can check the options available for verification or other result-related processes, if applicable, within the prescribed timeline.