Odisha Goes To Supreme Court Over Andhra Pradesh Poll Plan In Disputed Area

Odisha has approached the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh's plas to hold local body elections in three villages of Kotia, intensifying a decades-old territorial dispute that has resurfaced ahead of polling due on November 3.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued an election notification on October 10 for Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri in Kotia gram panchayat, located in Odisha's Koraput district.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state had filed a contempt petition, alleging violation of the Supreme Court's status quo direction.

The petition names Andhra Pradesh election officials and other authorities involved in the electoral process.

On October 25, Odisha's opposition Biju Janata Dal or BJD demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. Senior leaders Pradeep Majhi and Bhrugu Buxipatra called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to seek a resolution, while former chief minister Naveen Patnaik questioned the BJP's commitment to its 2024 election promise of permanently resolving the dispute.

"What happened to the BJP's assurances that Kotia belongs to Odisha?" Patnaik questioned, alleging that the BJP government's dependence on its NDA ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), could be affecting its response. These remain political allegations, which the state government disputes through its stated legal and administrative action.

The dispute goes back to the formation of Odisha province in 1936.

A boundary survey was conducted in 1942, but disagreements over jurisdiction persisted. Tension escalated in 1955 when Andhra officials attempted to collect rent from villagers in the contested area.

In 1968, Odisha approached the Supreme Court to challenge Andhra Pradesh's territorial claims. In 2006, the court dismissed the original suit as not maintainable.

Odisha filed a fresh original suit in January 2022, which remains pending. Tensions had also escalated in 2021 when Andhra Pradesh conducted panchayat elections in the disputed villages, prompting another contempt petition.

Kotia gram panchayat comprises 28 villages, including 21 over which both states claim jurisdiction. Odisha maintains that the entire panchayat belongs to it, while Andhra Pradesh continues to exercise administrative influence in the disputed settlements.