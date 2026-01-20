"A Man Of '<i>Samanvay</i>' Who Won't Cross Lines": Meet Nitin Nabin, New BJP Boss

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin was confirmed Tuesday as the party's new National President, replacing Jagat Prakash Nadda in the high-profile post and capping an exhaustive internal selection process that began at the grassroots and progressed to the national level.

The appointment of a 45-year-old Nitin Nabin is seen as a signal of the BJP's renewed emphasis on organisational strength and generational transition ahead of key state polls this year and next - including in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh- and before the 2029 federal election.

Nabin's appointment, party sources also pointed out, contrasts sharply (as it is meant to) with arch-rivals Congress continuing to be led by 84-year-old veteran politician Mallikarjun Kharge.

But who is Nitin Nabin?

Sources within the BJP, particularly those who have worked closely with him in the past, describe him as a hardworking and politically curious individual with a party-first mindset.

He is seen as grounded and accessible, and a man of 'samanvay' or coordination.

His caste credentials - he comes from the Kayastha community, an upper caste group widely seen as politically neutral and not in direct conflict with other groups - worked in his favour too.

Most significant, perhaps, is an assurance Nabin "understands the leadership's way of working and will not cross the line... and will take everyone, especially seniors, along", meaning feathers won't be ruffled and the boat earlier captained by Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah won't turn turtle.

RECAP | Hardworking, Trusted, Future-Ready: Who Is New BJP Boss Nitin Nabin

But the appointment isn't just about ensuring all members of the BJP's top leadership - which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah - is aligned on ideology.

Despite his age, Nabin brings nearly two decades of organisational experience, having risen from the party's youth wing in Bihar to handling and fulfilling key election duties, one of which was dismantling the Congress in Chhattisgarh and bringing the BJP back to power in the state.

And, to top it off, Nabin is already a five-time MLA; he won Bihar's now-defunct Patna West seat in 2006 and then won four times on the trot from Bankipur. And he also has experience as a minister, having briefly held Bihar's Law, Roadways, and Urban Development departments.

On the party side of his resume are stints as the National General Secretary of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and President of the organisation's Bihar unit.

The Chhattisgarh magic

In 2023 Nitin Nabin was tasked with leading the BJP's charge in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election.

This was at a time when the Congress, led by Bhupesh Baghel, was seen as firmly entrenched and most exit and opinion polls predicted a win for that party.

But, led by Nabin, the BJP won with a clear majority.

Political observers pointed to extensive groundwork, which included organisational restructuring and an emphasis on micro-level coordination, all of which will be on display in Nabin's new role as the BJP - which already has a strong grassroots platform - plots a historic fourth straight Lok Sabha win.

RECAP | Nitin Nabin's Journey From BJP's Chhattisgarh Win To Key Party Post

Perhaps more than his own wins in Bihar it was the Chhattisgarh campaign that set Nitin Nabin on course to become the BJP's National President, for it underlined his ability to deliver on difficult political assignments, and there are few more difficult than being the BJP boss.

And Nabin underlined that ability by playing a key role in helping the BJP storm to power in Delhi, reclaiming political control of the capital for the first time in nearly three decades.

All of that led up to the moment at the BJP's Delhi HQ this morning when, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Nitin Nabin was announced as the party's new National President.