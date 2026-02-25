BJP's "Nehru-Gandhi" Riposte To Congress, Rahul Gandhi's "Compromised PM" Jab

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched a sharp response to the Congress' 'compromised PM' jibe - which claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi was under pressure and forced into signing the India-US interim tariff deal - by recalling "the Nehru-Gandhi family's compromise story".

Party chief Nitin Nabin railed this morning that the Nehru-Gandhi family had "always worked to protect its interests" and accused its leaders today, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, of collusion with China.

Nabin also sneered at Jawaharlal Nehru's administration being an "open book for the CIA", and claimed the US foreign intelligence agency also "provided Indira Gandhi with propaganda money".

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also attacked. Nabin accused the former of acting as a "super PM" when ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA government was in power at the centre, and called the latter a "puppet of foreign powers", referring to his overseas speaking engagements.

"I'm sharing with you information about how the Gandhi family's compromise mission. How the entire family has always protected its interests by compromising with the people of the country," Nabin began.

"There was a time Nehru himself said 45 crore people are a 'liability for me' and we all know his relationship with foreign powers. We know how he handed over India's rights in Tibet to China in 1954," he claimed, "And during Indira Gandhi's tenure, the CIA provided Congress with propaganda money."

Pivoting to ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nabin alleged, "Sonia Gandhi, who became 'Super PM' between 2004-14... at the same time, funding for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese government was provided under the 'Compromise Mission'," Nabin claimed.

"And Rahul Gandhi, the poster boy of negative politics, does not inform security agencies during his foreign visits. Rahul Gandhi's entire political career is promoting 'compromise politics'. They are willing to compromise the country's politics to any extent to serve their own interests."

Nabin's attacks were echoed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who referred to last week's shirtless protest by Youth Congress members at the India AI Impact Summit as an attempt to "humiliate India on the global stage... it is only a continuation of his family legacy".

Neither the Congress nor the Gandhi family has responded to this round of attacks.

In February, during the first half of Parliament's budget session, Rahul Gandhi ripped into the federal government and accused the PM of having "sold Bharat Mata" in sanctioning the interim tariff deal.

Gandhi claimed India agreeing to slash tariffs on multiple goods will affect farmers, particularly those with small or marginal holdings. "You have sold India... For the first time in history our farmers are facing a storm (and) you have opened the door to crush our poor farmers," he said in the Lok Sabha.

