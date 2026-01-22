Nitin Nabin Rolls Out Bengal Strategy, Targets 15 Years Of Trinamool Rule

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin has wasted little time in signalling his priorities, convening his first major organisational meeting with West Bengal leaders and election focused workers to chart a detailed roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls.

Sources indicate that the meeting was tightly focused on governance failures in the state and on building a constituency wise campaign that directly targets the Trinamool Congress record of the last fifteen years.

The strategy discussion placed West Bengal's economic distress at the centre of the BJP's pitch. Party leaders flagged that despite the state being rich in natural and human resources, per capita income remains among the lowest in the country.

According to those present, the leadership underlined the need to communicate this contradiction to voters, projecting it as a direct outcome of what the party describes as policy paralysis and mismanagement under the TMC government.

Health infrastructure emerged as another major concern. BJP leaders cited a near collapse of primary health centres, acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals, lack of medicines and unhygienic conditions. The meeting noted that these issues have created deep resentment at the grassroots, especially in rural and semi urban areas, and must be highlighted through sustained local campaigns.

The education system was also discussed at length, with the leadership flagging what it termed as a systematic decline in standards and opportunities for students.

Women's safety featured prominently, with the party describing West Bengal as increasingly unsafe for women and pointing to a rise in crimes and alleged administrative apathy. Leaders agreed that this issue resonates strongly across demographics and needs to be addressed with sensitivity and consistency.

Concerns related to migrant labourers and the challenges they face both within and outside the state were also part of the deliberations. Law and order was described as being in a state of breakdown, with repeated references to what the BJP calls jungle raj conditions. The party also reiterated its long standing charge of minority appeasement politics by the ruling dispensation, arguing that it has deepened social fault lines and weakened governance.

On the political messaging front, the BJP decided to go to the electorate with a clear promise to identify and push out illegal infiltrators. Sources said the leadership believes this issue has traction across border districts and urban centres alike and will be a key pillar of the campaign.

A significant organisational decision taken under Nitin Nabin's leadership is the preparation of a detailed chargesheet for every assembly constituency in West Bengal. These documents will list local level failures of the TMC government, from infrastructure gaps to civic issues.

Senior BJP leaders in the state will publicly release these chargesheets in rallies, followed by a door-to-door outreach to ensure that copies reach households. The idea, sources said, is to directly hold each sitting MLA accountable and to project them as responsible for the condition of their constituencies over the past decade and a half.

The leadership assessment is that there is already visible anger against several local legislators and that the party must channel this sentiment into a structured political narrative. By targeting individual MLAs rather than abstract governance failures, the BJP hopes to localise the election and convert dissatisfaction into votes.

The meeting also finalised the decision to take the slogan "Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar" to the people as the central theme of the campaign. The slogan, earlier articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Malda, will be amplified through rallies, outreach programmes and a campaign song released by the party.

Slogan wars are not new to West Bengal politics and have often defined the tone of elections. In the previous assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress rallied around "khela hobey" while the BJP responded with its own counter slogans targeting governance and corruption. The new call for change seeks to tap into that tradition while framing the election as a clear choice before the electorate.