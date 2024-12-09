JP Nadda vs M Kharge Over George Soros-Sonia Gandhi Link Claims

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned JP Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the House and of the Opposition, to his chambers Monday after a fresh bout of Bharatiya Janata Party vs Congress sniping and squabbling, this time over American-Hungarian businessman George Soros.

The summons followed chaos after Mr Nadda accused the Congress of acting as the "tool" of foreign forces - referring to Mr Soros and alleged links to the opposition party - in trying to destabilise India.

Responding for the Congress, Mr Kharge slammed the "lie" and argued his party is committee to upholding India's democratic values. The unfounded allegations, he said, were a ploy by the BJP to divert the people's attention from pressing socio-economic issues affecting the country.

The verbal spat, and the ruckus caused by opposition MPs demanding a discussion on issues they have flagged, led to the Rajya Sabha, and also the Lok Sabha, being adjourned till 3 pm.

Overall, the Upper House saw three adjournments, including two before lunch.

After the second adjournment Mr Nadda rose and alleged links between Sonia Gandhi and the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific Foundation, of which she is co-President, and which is financed by the Soros Foundation. "This link is a matter of concern..." he thundered.

"This maligns India's image and raises concern about national security. The people are concerned... Congress is playing with national security. Therefore, we want a discussion."

Mr Nadda's remarks triggered furious protests by BJP MPs calling for an immediate debate on links between Mrs Gandhi - a MP representing Rajasthan - to the Soros-founded think tank.

Congress boss Mr Kharge and party colleagues like Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari responded immediately, asking the Chairman how he could allow BJP MPs to raise this issue.

"What the Leader of the House (referring to Mr Nadda) said is a lie. It is wrong to raise the issue like this and damage the image of a member who is not present," Mr Kharge said, but before he could continue, the Congress leader and his BJP counterpart were summoned to chambers.

Mr Kharge, however, also managed to point out the Chair was allowing comments by BJP MPs on this topic after having rejected 11 notices from their ranks to discuss this issue.

The Congress earlier also hit back at remarks by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said the Sonia Gandhi-George Soros links are of "serious" concern to national security.

Mr Nadda's remarks underline the focus of the BJP's attacks in this Parliament session - that the Congress has ties with organisations financed by Mr Soros, and that the Gandhis are in cahoots with groups like OCCRP (the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) to harm India's economy.

Last week the BJP also targeted Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "traitor" and naming him, Mr Soros and "some American agencies" as part of a "triangle trying to destabilise India". The reference to American agencies came after reports that the OCCRP is also partially funded by the US government.

The concerted attacks by the BJP come as the opposition tries to raise issues like the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal over the survey of a mosque and the United States indictment against the Directors of Adani Green Energy - a renewable energy company owned by the Adani Group.

It also follows the publication of a report by French media company Mediapart that claimed "hidden links between the OCCRP and the US government". The BJP has repeatedly alleged the Soros-founded OCCRP publishes news reports "targeting" India, and that these are then used by the Congress to criticise the ruling party and government, and Indian business interests.

Meanwhile, the US government has reacted strongly to the BJP's claims of links between itself - after it emerged it too funds the OCCRP - and attacks on India.

"It is disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations... the US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity-building for journalists. This does not influence editorial decisions..." it said.

With input from agencies

