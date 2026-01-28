BJP President Nitin Nabin Holds Strategy Meet In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin held a high-level strategy meeting with senior leaders of the West Bengal BJP in Durgapur, as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The discussions focused on the current political climate in West Bengal, organisational strengthening, and forthcoming strategic initiatives aimed at consolidating the party's presence across the state.

Prominent BJP leaders present at the session included Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former State President Dilip Ghosh, Dr Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha addressed the media, stating that the party plans to intensify its public outreach programs and strengthen organisational structures at the grassroots level in the coming weeks.

The leaders expressed confidence that the BJP is moving decisively toward coming to power in West Bengal this year.

The meeting was part of Nitin Nabin's schedule for his two-day visit to the state, which started on Tuesday, his first since taking over as National President. During his visit, he is scheduled to review the BJP's preparations ahead of the Assembly elections, participate in several organisational meetings, and attend public programs.

On Wednesday, Nabin will offer prayers at the historic Bhiringi Kali Mandir in the morning, followed by an address to the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan of the Bardhaman division at the Chitralaya Mela Maidan in Durgapur. Later, he will address the Asansol district BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Raniganj.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, the BJP has finalised a detailed list of Prabasi leaders from various states to strengthen its election campaign across different zones of the state, including Nabadwip, Kolkata, Howrah-Hooghly-Midnapore region.

The list includes senior leaders, legislators, former ministers, organisational office-bearers, and youth leaders deputed from several states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Tripura. These leaders will work in coordination with the West Bengal BJP unit to oversee organisational activities, election preparedness, and grassroots mobilisation in the allotted districts.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

